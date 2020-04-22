Gary Davis Lewis

Obituary
Gary Davis Lewis, 72, of Lowland passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Norine Lewis and sister, Sherry Gregory.
He is survived by daughters, Kim (Josh) Hopkins and Vicki Lewis; four grandchildren, Dustin & Kierstin Murray and Caleb & Tyler Hopkins; and close neighbors and friends, Jeff & Jackie Potter.
His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 25th at Lowland Community Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to your local fire department or The Disabled Veteran's Association.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
