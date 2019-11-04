Mr. Gary Wayne Boyd, age 68, a resident of 400 East 15th Street, Washington died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, conducted by Dr. Robert Cayton.
The following will serve as pallbearers: Neil Woolard, Isiah Blackburn, Karl Simons, Norman Manning, David Gossett and Bill Mac Alligood.
Mr. Boyd was born in Craven County August 29, 1951. He was the son of Jesse Reginald Boyd and the late Wilma Lee Goodwin Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Washington High School and Beaufort County Community College. He was a retired firefighter/EMT with the Washington Fire Department. Mr. Boyd was a member of the First Christian Church in Washington and Tau Tribe No. 18, Improved Order of Red Men. He was an Eagle Scout and was a former little league baseball coach. In his spare time, Mr. Boyd enjoyed going to the family farm and seeing the various wildlife and crops growing. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and supported wildlife conservation.
Mr. Boyd is survived by his father, Jesse Reginald Boyd of the home; brother, Doug Boyd and wife, Mary of Washington: two nephews, Jeffrey Boyd and wife, Brittany of Raleigh, Robbie Downs and wife, Cali of Pittsboro, N.C.; great nephew, Brandon Downs and great niece, Brylee Downs.
Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Lee Goodwin Boyd.
The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his brother and sister in law, Doug and Mary Boyd at 104 Dudley Place, Washington.
Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 307 East 3rd Street, Washington.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Boyd family.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019