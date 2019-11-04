Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary W. Boyd. View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Gary Wayne Boyd, age 68, a resident of 400 East 15th Street, Washington died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, conducted by Dr. Robert Cayton.

The following will serve as pallbearers: Neil Woolard, Isiah Blackburn, Karl Simons, Norman Manning, David Gossett and Bill Mac Alligood.

Mr. Boyd was born in Craven County August 29, 1951. He was the son of Jesse Reginald Boyd and the late Wilma Lee Goodwin Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Washington High School and Beaufort County Community College. He was a retired firefighter/EMT with the Washington Fire Department. Mr. Boyd was a member of the First Christian Church in Washington and Tau Tribe No. 18, Improved Order of Red Men. He was an Eagle Scout and was a former little league baseball coach. In his spare time, Mr. Boyd enjoyed going to the family farm and seeing the various wildlife and crops growing. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and supported wildlife conservation.

Mr. Boyd is survived by his father, Jesse Reginald Boyd of the home; brother, Doug Boyd and wife, Mary of Washington: two nephews, Jeffrey Boyd and wife, Brittany of Raleigh, Robbie Downs and wife, Cali of Pittsboro, N.C.; great nephew, Brandon Downs and great niece, Brylee Downs.

Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Lee Goodwin Boyd.

The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his brother and sister in law, Doug and Mary Boyd at 104 Dudley Place, Washington.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 307 East 3rd Street, Washington.

Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting

Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Boyd family.

Mr. Gary Wayne Boyd, age 68, a resident of 400 East 15th Street, Washington died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory, conducted by Dr. Robert Cayton.The following will serve as pallbearers: Neil Woolard, Isiah Blackburn, Karl Simons, Norman Manning, David Gossett and Bill Mac Alligood.Mr. Boyd was born in Craven County August 29, 1951. He was the son of Jesse Reginald Boyd and the late Wilma Lee Goodwin Boyd. Mr. Boyd graduated from Washington High School and Beaufort County Community College. He was a retired firefighter/EMT with the Washington Fire Department. Mr. Boyd was a member of the First Christian Church in Washington and Tau Tribe No. 18, Improved Order of Red Men. He was an Eagle Scout and was a former little league baseball coach. In his spare time, Mr. Boyd enjoyed going to the family farm and seeing the various wildlife and crops growing. He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and supported wildlife conservation.Mr. Boyd is survived by his father, Jesse Reginald Boyd of the home; brother, Doug Boyd and wife, Mary of Washington: two nephews, Jeffrey Boyd and wife, Brittany of Raleigh, Robbie Downs and wife, Cali of Pittsboro, N.C.; great nephew, Brandon Downs and great niece, Brylee Downs.Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Lee Goodwin Boyd.The family will receive friends at other times at the home of his brother and sister in law, Doug and Mary Boyd at 104 Dudley Place, Washington.Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, 307 East 3rd Street, Washington.Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Boyd family. Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close