ARAPAHOE - Gene Thomas Stilley of Arapahoe, NC died suddenly September 28, 2019. A native of New Bern, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation from New Bern High School in 1971. After his military service, he continued his work as a Helicopter Mechanic at Cherry Point Marine Corp Air Station until his retirement in 2008. His retirement was filled with his unique gift of taxidermy, residential construction, and special time with his family, children, and grandchildren. He attended Bethany Christian Church for many years. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Gene Stilley. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pat Polzin Stilley; daughter, Emily Harper and husband Eric Harper; daughter-in-law, Marie Stilley; grandchildren, Casey Harper, Miko Stilley, Diana Harper, Jilly Stilley, and Davis Harper, all of Arapahoe; parents, L. Graham and Lovie Thomas Stilley of New Bern; brothers, Richard Stilley and wife Cathy of Roswell, GA; Dennis Stilley and wife Kriston of Rockmart, GA; and Gary Stilley and wife Kim of New Bern; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sue and Mike Manning of Arapahoe. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bethany Christian Church, Arapahoe, NC with the Rev. Franklin Osgood and the Rev. Merritt Watson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service starting at 2 p.m. with the service to follow at 4 p.m. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Bethany Christian Church, 8126 NC Hwy. 306, Arapahoe, NC 28510.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019