Ms. Geneva Fillingame, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 14, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 2 PM at Juniper Chapel Original Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Geneva will always be remembered as a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. A lifetime member of Juniper Chapel OFWB Church, she served in the Ladies Auxiliary and she was a member of the choir. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed working in the yard tending to her flowers. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Her devotion to her family was evident in the tender care she provided during times of need or sickness.
Ms. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Ida Mae Fillingame; sisters, Brenda Fillingame, Margaret Mills and Hazel Clark; brother, Jimmy Fillingame; and nephews, Ronald Clark and Stanley Fillingame.
She is survived by her son, Dale Anthony Fillingame and Debra Miller of Vanceboro; brother, Franklin Fillingame and wife, Marie, of Vanceboro; nieces, Sheila Wall, Tina Bryan, Jessica Anderson, Audrey Moody, Linda Smith, Janie Oakley and Diane Peaden; nephews, Audie Clark and Walter Clark; and several great nieces, great nephews and other extended family who were all dear to her.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Journal on June 16, 2019