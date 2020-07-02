George "Adam" Slade of Grantsboro, NC, tragically died on June 13th, 2020.Adam is survived by his mother, Gail Harper Stephenson; step-father, Stanley Stephenson; sister, Natalie Slade Woempner; brother in-law, J. Scott Woempner; two nieces, Emily and Carly Stokes; and Peanut (his furry canine companion). He is preceded in death by his father, George Grady Slade; and grandparents, Joseph Albert and Opal Harper and Francis and Silvia Slade.Adam was born September 18th 1974, graduated from Pamlico County High School, attended Mount Olive University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, but was not a fan of schooling. Adam loved music having an exceptional voice and a great ear. Even though he went to Mount Olive on a golf and chorus scholarship, he preferred to sing and play whatever he wanted on the guitar and text songs for his friends and sister to check out. He earned his degree many times from the school of hard knocks and was still in transition to adult hood, though that was not his favorite pursuit either. In his younger days, Adam enjoyed golfing and winning bets at the golf course with his partners in crime. He loved to fish and all things water……except baths…as a kid, those were also not his favorite unless absolutely necessary.Adam was not a materialistic person. He kept and had few possessions, a guitar and a Bible. He would say Peanut was not a possession but a comrade. If he did have something, like a pack of nabs, cheeseburger and Mountain Dew, and he saw a hungry person, child, stray cat, dog, or even a…..squirrel, he would feed it rather than let any creature suffer. He would give some of his own money to help someone else rather than pay his own debts or obtain items he himself needed. Adam was a good listener. He was kind hearted and compassionate. He was humble and didn't much care to be the center of attention. He was a friend to many and his loss will be felt deeply and painfully yet he never felt worthy of the love and praise he deserved. He had a smile and a way about him that made you know, there is a good soul in there. Adam was much loved by his family and friends. Their hearts are broken. A scar that won't be mended.While Adam continues his journey, he would not want us to be troubled or worry. He is resting peacefully and has somehow managed to avoid suffering through the rest of these troubled times we are experiencing on this earth. Being patriotic and despising politics, he would want us to unify as a country. "Go Rest High," "Traveling Light" among the "Wildflowers" baby bro.In lieu of flowers, Adam's family would appreciate any donations to be made to the Hope Clinic in Bayboro, NC where he received excellent healthcare or Miracle Hill Ministries in Greenville, SC.Graveside services will be held, Saturday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Paul Cemetery in Arapahoe, NC.Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.