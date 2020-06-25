George Andrew Shelton Jr.
George Andrew Shelton Jr., 99, a native of Oriental, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Long Island Jewish Hospital, Valley Stream, N.Y.
Public viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Oscar's Mortuary.
His service is 11 a.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Stephen Church Cemetery, 1156 Janiero Rd., Oriental, followed by the interment.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
