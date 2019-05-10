George Benjamin Waters III, 58, of New Bern passed away on May 7, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Kahlert Funeral Chapel in Maysville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Interment will follow in the Riggs Family Cemetery in Maysville.
He is survived by his parents, George Waters Jr. & Inez Waters of New Bern; brother, Gary Waters of New Bern; sister, Beth Parkhurst and husband Tommy of Pollocksville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Sun Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019