BROOKLYN, N.Y. - George "Gobal" Bernard Foye, 69, a native of the James City Community, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Wychoff Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
The family will receive friends Saturday an hour prior to the service at Mt. Shiloh M. B. Church.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Historic Mt. Shiloh M. B. Church, 307 Scott Street, James City Community, New Bern. The interment will follow at the Meadows Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Best Foye of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020