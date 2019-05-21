NEW BERN - George C. Dawson Jr., 55, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ga.
Viewing hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Earnestine & Richard Fonville, 2401 Aycock Avenue, Pembroke Community.
His service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Macedonia M.B. Church, 550 N.C. Hwy. 55 W., New Bern. The interment with military honors will follow at the Dawson Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2019