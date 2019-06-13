Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George David Norris. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

George David Norris, 75, of Trenton died Wednesday, June 12 at Carolina East Medical Center. George, the seventh of ten children, was born November 30, 1943 to Sherwood Belcher Norris and Laura Josephine Shute Norris of New Bern. He graduated from New Bern High School in 1963 and served honorably in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He later obtained an associate degree from Lenoir Community College. After thirty-five years of intermittent active duty and reserve service, he retired as Chief Warrant Officer 4 from the North Carolina Army National Guard in 1999. For several years, he served as Senior Instructor at RTS-Maintenance, Fort Bragg, NC where he taught numerous military occupational specialties. For most of his civilian career, George was employed as a machinist and was the owner of Rhems Machine and Welding in New Bern. For the last 17 years, he has been employed by CMF Inc. in Aurora, NC.George, a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, loved visiting with friends, gardening and fishing. He enjoyed sharing the rewards of his labor and hobbies with family and friends. His most precious pastime was sharing in the company of and mentoring his five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers Sherwood "Butler" Norris Jr., Robert "Bobby" Norris, William "Billy" Norris and Harvey "Shute" Norris. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Suzette Turner Norris of Trenton; daughter Laura Nicole "Nikki" Norris Mills of Trenton and grandchildren Jack and Henry; daughter Margaret Catherine " Cathy" Hallam and husband Matt of Cary, along with grandchildren Andrew and Evan; and son George David Norris, Jr. of New Bern along with granddaughter Lillian and George's fiancé A. Ruthie Sheets of New Bern.The family will receive friends on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m at Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern with memorial service immediately following. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery located at 164 Long Plants Farm Road in Goldsboro, NC.

