George Eden Herring, 82, of New Bern, died Nov. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Iris Herring; son, Vance Herring of New Bern; daughter, Teri Johnson of Kinston; brother, Earl Herring of Kipling; sister, Elizabeth Hockaday of Bunlevel; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov., 6, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.