George Eden Herring, 82, of New Bern, died Nov. 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Iris Herring; son, Vance Herring of New Bern; daughter, Teri Johnson of Kinston; brother, Earl Herring of Kipling; sister, Elizabeth Hockaday of Bunlevel; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Nov., 6, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store