BAYBORO - George Edward Jarvis, Jr., 65, of the Maribel Community, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at West Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Bayboro. Interment with military honors will follow at Hudnell Cemetery. Viewing will be Saturday one hour prior to the service at the Church. Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019