NEW BERN - George Eugene (Slepesky) Sander died March 3, 2019. He passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home by the river, with family at his side. George was born on February 26, 1924, in Yonkers, NY, to Mary Smigelsky Slepesky and John Slepesky.
He is survived by daughters Lynn F. Cummins and Lisa J. Stearns (Brad), sons, Gary E. Sander (Jean), Scott L. Sander (Dorothy), and John D. Sander (Patti); sister Dorothy Kavanah (Frank), and generations of nieces, nephews, and extended family and George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lyla Pardoe Sander.
He and Lyla retired to New Bern in 1989 and they engaged with their new community with gusto. They volunteered at RCS, planning and preparing meals for the homeless and needy, and assisted with the New Bern Boys Choir sponsoring and mentoring one of the young boys into his teen years. George continued to give back even in his final years, playing harmonica and singing every Wednesday to a group of preschoolers at the Pollocksville Presbyterian Child Care Center, and he fully funded the construction of their new playground.
The family will be holding a visitation from 6-8:00 pm on Friday, March 8, at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, at Pollocksville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Pollocksville Presbyterian Child Care Center, PO Box 205, Pollocksville, NC 28573, or the following fund that provides music education for children and youth: Craven County Community Chorus, Pat Rivett Scholarship Fund, PO Box 13704, New Bern, NC 28561.
Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Sander Family.
