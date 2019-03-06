Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Eugene Sander. View Sign



He is survived by daughters Lynn F. Cummins and Lisa J. Stearns (Brad), sons, Gary E. Sander (Jean), Scott L. Sander (Dorothy), and John D. Sander (Patti); sister Dorothy Kavanah (Frank), and generations of nieces, nephews, and extended family and George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lyla Pardoe Sander.

He and Lyla retired to New Bern in 1989 and they engaged with their new community with gusto. They volunteered at RCS, planning and preparing meals for the homeless and needy, and assisted with the New Bern Boys Choir sponsoring and mentoring one of the young boys into his teen years. George continued to give back even in his final years, playing harmonica and singing every Wednesday to a group of preschoolers at the Pollocksville Presbyterian Child Care Center, and he fully funded the construction of their new playground.

The family will be holding a visitation from 6-8:00 pm on Friday, March 8, at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 9, at Pollocksville Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at

Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Sander Family.

2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

