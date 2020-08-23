1/1
George F. Geraghty, Jr.
George F. Geraghty, Jr. 94, passed away at his home Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A native of Nassau County, NY, George was a proud US Navy Veteran of WWII and the Korean War, and retired from Alexander & Alexander as a Fire Protection Engineer. After a brief retirement to Vermont, George and Lucie moved to warmer climates in 1995 and settled in the Greenbrier Community of New Bern. George was an avid golfer and was a member of the Emerald Golf Club. He was also an active member of the Fairways West HOA, serving as President.
Soon after moving to New Bern, George and Lucie joined the Alpenverein of New Bern, a local club dedicated to those interested in the Alpine Region of Europe. George and Lucie were both active members and participated in the annual Oktoberfest for 14 years. George also served as Vice-President for eight straight years.
Early in his membership George developed a friendship with two other members, George Rockwell and George Spang, which lasted for almost 25 years. They were all proud World War II veterans and were known by friends in New Bern as "The 3 Georges."
Sadly, George was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn A. Fry and his twin brother, Burt Geraghty.
George is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucie Wild Geraghty; his step-son, Joey Delisa of Rochester, NH; his sister-in-law, Babs Geraghty of West Rupert, VT; and several nieces and nephews, Jeanine Gravelle, and husband Richard, of New Bern, Matthew Fry and wife, Lisa of Senioa, GA, Michael Geraghty and wife, Judy of Lake Elsinore, CA, Susan Geraghty of West Rupert, VT, Thomas Geraghty and wife, Kate of Hebron, NY, Steve Geraghty and wife, Janet of Salem, NY, and James Geraghty of West Rupert, VT..
The family will receive friends at Pollock-Best Funeral Home 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29 followed by a celebration of George's life. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. He will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, in Schuylerville, NY.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is honored to assist the Geraghty Family.

Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 23 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
Memories & Condolences

