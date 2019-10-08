Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George F. Hurley. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

George F. Hurley, 92, of Oriental passed away Monday, October 7th.

He loved his country and was a proud veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the Navy before his 17th birthday, was accepted into the cadet program and sent home to finish his high school education. Through the Navy, he learned to fly and graduated from Brown University with a degree in mechanical engineering. After retiring from the aerospace industry, George was a member of the Oriental United Methodist Church, the Ham Radio Club, the Civil Air Patrol, the Sailing Club of Oriental, the Oriental Investment Group, The Pamlico County Law Enforcement Association, the Station 19 Fire & Rescue, Meals on Wheels and the Pamlico County GOP. His life story was full of adventure in accomplishments led by his love of flying, hunting and sailing but his true life's passion was his family, including his eight Springer Spaniel dogs.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Hurley; sister, Gladys Grady; grandchildren, Glenn Patrick Warner and Samantha Nicole Hurley.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne of 62 years; daughters, Kim Stewart (Barry) and Joanne Warner (Eric); son, Glenn (Colleen); six grandchildren, Kevin, Kiersten, Dane, Allison, Ashlee, Dayna; two step-grandchildren Kelly and Patrick; and his beloved dog, Brandy.

His memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12th at Oriental United Methodist Church.

A reception immediately following the service will be held in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Oriental United Methodist Church, PO Box 70, Oriental, NC 28571.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.





George F. Hurley, 92, of Oriental passed away Monday, October 7th.He loved his country and was a proud veteran of World War II. He enlisted in the Navy before his 17th birthday, was accepted into the cadet program and sent home to finish his high school education. Through the Navy, he learned to fly and graduated from Brown University with a degree in mechanical engineering. After retiring from the aerospace industry, George was a member of the Oriental United Methodist Church, the Ham Radio Club, the Civil Air Patrol, the Sailing Club of Oriental, the Oriental Investment Group, The Pamlico County Law Enforcement Association, the Station 19 Fire & Rescue, Meals on Wheels and the Pamlico County GOP. His life story was full of adventure in accomplishments led by his love of flying, hunting and sailing but his true life's passion was his family, including his eight Springer Spaniel dogs.He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Hurley; sister, Gladys Grady; grandchildren, Glenn Patrick Warner and Samantha Nicole Hurley.He is survived by his wife, Joanne of 62 years; daughters, Kim Stewart (Barry) and Joanne Warner (Eric); son, Glenn (Colleen); six grandchildren, Kevin, Kiersten, Dane, Allison, Ashlee, Dayna; two step-grandchildren Kelly and Patrick; and his beloved dog, Brandy.His memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12th at Oriental United Methodist Church.A reception immediately following the service will be held in the fellowship hall.In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Pamlico, PO box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515 or Oriental United Methodist Church, PO Box 70, Oriental, NC 28571.Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance. Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close