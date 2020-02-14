George Garance

In the early morning of February 6, 2020 with his wife and son by his side God called George home. George, 74, of Havelock, is preceded in death by his parents and his much loved daughter Julie Rose Vick. He is survived by Paulette his wife of 51 years, his son Michael George and wife Jillanne. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren Cecelia Anne and Michael James Garance and Julie's sons Adam, Dominic, and Noah Thomas Vick. Following his wishes there will be no formal service but there will be a tribute to his life at a later date. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was very much loved and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.






