George Henry Cutler III, 68, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather of New Bern passed away February 5, 2020.
He is predeceased by his parents, George Henry Cutler, Jr and Alice Butler Cutler.
George loved his family, drag racing, professional wrestling and was a great story teller.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Cutler; daughter, Regina Cutler Vendrix (Charlie) of Vanceboro; step children, Joshua Tripp and Kayla McDonald; brother, John A. Cutler (Kathy); grandchildren, Natalie, Georgia, Aiden, Aubree; great grandchild, Lilith; many loved nieces.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help with funeral exspenses.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Cutler family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020