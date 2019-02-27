Dr. George Pleasant Bullock, DVM, of 120 Trent Shores Drive, Trent Woods, NC, died February 19, 2019. He was 95.

George was born on July 29, 1923, to the late Laura Kiser and John Lyon Bullock, in Oxford, NC. He grew up in Durham County, NC. After graduating from high school, George enrolled in Elon College. His time there was interrupted by World War II when he joined the United States Army Air Force. Following the war, he returned to Elon where he met his wife, Mary Coxe Bullock.

George followed in his father's footsteps and became a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine graduating from the Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn) in 1951. He practiced in Durham, NC, for two years before he and Mary moved to New Bern, NC, in 1953. George maintained his practice in New Bern caring for large and small animals in Craven and the surrounding Counties for the next 65 years only begrudgingly retiring on December 31, 2015.

In addition to his practice, George was active for many years with the NC Veterinary Medical Association, the New Bern Historical Society, and the Sons of the American Revolution. He was a faithful Rotarian.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 70 years, his brother John Kiser Bullock, and his sister, Mary Bettie Bullock. He is survived by his daughter Mary Bullock Coble and husband John of Wilmington, NC, his grandson John William Coble of Washington, DC, and his granddaughter Mary Kathryn Coble of Wilmington, NC.

Memorial services will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, New Bern, NC, on February 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors following the service in the Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to the Mary C. Bullock and George P. Bullock Business Scholarship, Elon University, 2600 Campus Box, Elon, NC 27244, to Bullocks United Methodist Church, 2682 US-15, Creedmoor, NC 27522, to Centenary United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 309 New St., New Bern, NC 28560, or to a .



