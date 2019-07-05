Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George R. Brinson. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

ARAPAHOE - George R. Brinson, 88, of Arapahoe, died peacefully at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by family on July 2, 2019. He is survived by two daughters, Angela Brinson Rea (David) and Jennifer Brinson Sadler (Andrew). His grandchildren are Laura Rea Doxey (Ryan), Rebecca Rea Myers (Taylor), Jessica Sadler Padilla (Kelly), and Andrew Sadler, III (Courtney). His great grandchildren are Lila Doxey, Luke Doxey, Paige Myers, Nolan Myers, Jackson Sadler, and Scarlett Sadler. He is also survived by one brother, Roy Brinson, one sister, Carolyn Cox, one sister-in-law, Shirley Brinson, and one brother-in-law, Jay Barrington. He is survived as well by many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly. His little dog and beloved companion, Simbo, is also among the many who are missing him. He was born on May 20, 1931. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Elizabeth "Lib" Sawyer Brinson. Also preceding him in death were his beloved parents, Jarvis and Bessie Brinson, brothers, Robert Brinson and Leland Brinson, and sisters, Edna Brinson Rice, Ruby Brinson Evans, and Mary Brinson Spruill. He was a faithful member and elder of Amity Christian Church, where he has attended church all of his life, and was involved in all aspects of church fellowship and service. He taught both the teen and adult Sunday school classes over the years, chaired the church board, and served on many committees. He also faithfully prepared the bread and wine for the Lord's Supper each Sunday from 1982 until June 16, 2019. Mr. Brinson graduated from East Carolina College in 1953, having majored in Education, English, and Economics. Immediately following his college graduation, he proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea for 18 months. He began his career in education as an English teacher at New Bern High School. He then taught sixth, seventh, and eighth grades in various combinations at Arapahoe Elementary School and coached basketball there as well. He somehow found the time to commute to East Carolina College for night classes in order to complete a Master's Degree in School Administration during those busy years. He later became principal at Arapahoe Elementary School while still teaching and coaching. Following several years at Arapahoe Elementary School, he moved on to serve as principal at Pamlico County High School for four years. He became superintendent of Pamlico County Schools in 1969 and remained in that position for 22 years (1969 -1991). He absolutely loved his work as an educator. He formed close and lasting ties with countless students, families, and staff in every school. Mr. Brinson had the gift of being able to specifically recall funny and touching personal stories about his students. He delighted in maintaining close friendships with them throughout their lives, kept up with their accomplishments, and remained available to them as their friend over the years. Likewise, they remained available to him and endlessly reached out to him in fun and wonderful ways. In 2012, the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching honored him with the presentation of an Honored Educator Scholarship in his name. Over the years, Mr. Brinson was an active and vital member of numerous boards, including Pamlico Community College Board of Trustees, Pamlico County Education Foundation, Library Board of Pamlico County and Craven-Pamlico-Carteret Library, Pamlico County Historical Association, Pamlico County Heritage Center, Heartworks, and Pamlico County Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Perry Griffin Foundation and Walker Scholarship Fund interview team for many years and as recently as mid-June of this year. Mr. Brinson loved and enjoyed his family, devoting himself to not only his own family, but to his huge extended family as well. He enjoyed simple things like daily visits with his parents during their lifetimes, gathering around the table for big meals, long Sunday afternoons with family following "dinner" right after church, and all of the outdoor fun that goes with life in the country. He is affectionately known as "Ba" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. They could always count on Ba's undivided attention and total interest in their little worlds and interests every single time he was with them. He loved sharing with them treasures from his collections, and clearly passed along to them a desire to explore nature and a love of fresh air and sunshine. The funeral will be on Wednesday, July 10 at 2:00 PM in the auditorium of Pamlico County High School. The family will receive friends in the auditorium immediately following the funeral. A private burial will be held on Sunday, July 7th at Amity Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be made to Heartworks PO Box 365, Bayboro, NC 28515, Hospice of Pamlico PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515, or to a . Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

