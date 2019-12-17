NEW BERN - George Richard Babcock, 75, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was born January 19, 1944 on Long Island, NY, son of the late George Edwin Babcock and Elizabeth Marie Baier Babcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Babcock on January 25, 2019.
Surviving are his twin sister, Patricia Babcock Miller and one brother Harry Babcock. Surviving are his children, Denise Catherine Babcock Miano, George William Babcock, Michael Patrick Babcock, Brian Keith Babcock, all of New York, Lillian Elizabeth Babcock Banaszak of New Bern, Merrill Barton Nelson of Arizona, Henry Louis Nelson of New Hampshire, Lenora Elaine Lysogorski of New Bern, Diana Jean Brown of Pollocksville and Keith Richard Nelson of New Bern; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Wave of Hope Church with Pastor Brock Harrell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in Sun Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019