George Riley "G.R." Harper III, 58, of Reelsboro passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, George R. Harper Jr.; brother, David Harper; and sister, Annette Harper Hall.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Harper Hall; son, Jess Harper; daughter, Breeze Harper; brother, Gerry Wayne Harper; sister, Terry Harper Cannan; grandchild, Paul Aiden Riley Harper; special aunt, Marie Story; and lots of nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, January 5th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Cindy Midyette officiating.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The , 2202 Wrightsville Ave. Suite 111, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020