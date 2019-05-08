Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Washington Davis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

George Washington Davis Jr., 86, went home to the Lord peacefully on Tuesday, May 07,2019 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. He was born on October 25, 1932 in Fremont, North Carolina to George W. Davis of Wayne County, North Carolina and Beulah Lee Mayo of Edgecombe County, North Carolina. George graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. On September 4, 1954 he married the love of his life, Hadylene Gayle Phillips of Eureka, North Carolina. This September would have been their 65th wedding anniversary. George attended Atlantic Christian College (Barton College) for 2 years. In 1956, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served with the 534th Armored Field Artillery there and was later stationed at Daley Barracks in Bad Kissingen, Bavaria, (West) Germany. Upon discharge from the army in 1958, George entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1962.

After graduation from pharmacy school, George moved the family to Dunn, NC and then to Wilmington, NC where he worked as a drug salesman for the Eli Lilly Company. In 1964, the family moved to New Bern. Once established in New Bern, George worked for several pharmacies including Clarks Drugstore and Bynum's Drugstore as well as Almonds Pharmacy in Havelock. In 1970 George opened New Bern- Medical Arts Pharmacy at 1916 Neuse Boulevard, which he operated until March of 2008. He also owned and operated Trenton Pharmacy in Trenton and Craven Drugs in James City, as well as McCarthy Square Pharmacy in New Bern. He also started and helped operate Trent East Pharmacy in James City. In

all his years as a pharmacist, our father cared for and earned the trust of many customers, and

developed many lifelong friendships with both physicians and patients. He truly loved his work and the people he served. We would like to thank all former pharmacists and faithful employees who worked with our father. We would especially like to recognize Cindy Brzys, Don Forcier, and William Price for their faithful service and friendship.

George enjoyed watching the Washington Redskins and the Boston Red Sox, and attending UNC football and basketball games. He loved fishing and an occasional quail hunt with his favorite bird dog Caroline. He also enjoyed travelling across the United States and Europe with friends and family, and attending Eureka High School Class of 1954 reunions.

George was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church since the mid-1960's and served as an usher and played on the men's softball team. In later years he was unable to attend church due to his declining health, but he continued his many friendships with members and former and current pastors. Our father came from humble beginnings in Wayne County and was a firm believer in hard work all of his life. He never met a stranger. He believed in education and in the fact that education never stops. Most of all he was a family man. He was generous and always had his children's and grandchildren's best interests at heart. He believed in Jesus Christ and in helping those in need. He will be missed.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his infant brother Herbert Hillsman Davis, brother Carey Mayo Davis and wife LaVee, brother Russell Lee Davis and wife Virginia and sister Jessie Rose Davis Teal and husband Warren. George is survived by his wife, Hadylene Gayle Phillips Davis, a son, George Washington Davis, III (Dave) and wife Joanna, and a daughter, Lisa Rose Davis Bayliss and husband Andy. Grandchildren include George Washington Davis, IV and wife Erin, Larkin Pettigrew Longstreet Davis, James Bryant Davis, Thomas Andrews Bayliss V and wife Catherine, Curtis Austin Bayliss and wife Mary Beth and granddaughter Coley Ann Bayliss. George is also survived by a number of very dear nieces and nephews and their families.

His service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 1388, New Bern, NC, 28563, or to the SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House at 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC, 28570, or to the Restless Leg Foundation at

