Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Hearn. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Persimmon's Waterfront Restaurant in Downtown New Bern Send Flowers Obituary

George William Hearn, 74, of Palm Beach, FL passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bayview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Bern, NC.

George was honored to serve his country in the US Air Force from 1963-1969 as a Fire Control Radar Operator on the F4-C Phantom and served in England, North Africa, and the Vietnam Theater. He often reflected on his time spent in the military, telling friends and family that it provided some of his most memorable experiences. It was his career as an attorney for Federal Express, however, where he dedicated most of his life. George received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of California School of Law in Berkeley and was hired as a senior attorney by Federal Express in January of 1981 in the Legal and Regulatory Affairs division.

George was later promoted to Corporate Vice President of Corporate Counsel and led the securities and tax law groups after Federal Express acquired Caliber System, Inc. in 1997. He retired from this position at FedEx in 2001. After 20 years of loyal service to Federal Express, his contributions made a significant impression on those who worked there.

After his retirement, George had the opportunity to attend the Porsche Racing School in Virginia to fulfill a lifelong dream of his. He was able to enjoy many years of racing and travel with his wife, Billie Hearn, before settling in New Bern, NC to get away from the hustle and bustle of a larger city. George and Billie split their time between living in Lantana, FL and New Bern, NC and enjoyed early morning walks with their precious pup Lulu, leisurely lunches and visiting with friends. George had a vivacious personality and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

George is survived by his wife Billie Hearn, his step-daughters, Madeline Arthur and Nicole Slepicka, and his brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Sandra of Woodstock, GA. A special thank you is given to his care takers, Meghan Margarum & Alexandra Retzer, for taking such good care of George during his last few months.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 12pm - 3pm at Persimmon's Waterfront Restaurant in Downtown New Bern, NC.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Colonial Capital Humane Society.



Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 22 to Oct. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close