MAYSVILLE - Georgia Mae Jordan Hill, 57, of 220 Hill Road, formerly of Belgrade, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Davis Chapel MB Church, Long Point Community, Maysville. The interment will follow at the Wooten Family Cemetery, 104 Ruby Lane, Belgrade.
She is survived by her husband, Garson Hill of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019