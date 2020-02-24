Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald H. "Jerry" Frank. View Sign Service Information Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services 308 Main St Maysville , NC 28555 (910)-743-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald H. "Jerry" Frank, age 81, of New Bern, NC, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice. Jerry was born on January 28, 1939, in Summerhill, Pennsylvania. He joined the US Army in 1959, serving for three years. It was in the Army that Jerry developed the data processing skills that became his life's career. He worked for Pittsburgh Plate Glass, and then helped to develop Data Consultants, where he was Corporate Secretary, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He married Joan Harteis in 1964 and they had two children together, Duane Gerald and DeAnn Lee. They divorced in 1975. In 1980, Jerry married Polly Long and they moved with her daughter, Stacy Lynn, to Reston, Virginia, where he worked for Burroughs Corporation – which later became Unisys – and retired in 2001. In 2012, Polly and Jerry moved to New Bern, NC. Throughout his life, Jerry was a good friend who helped others in need. Jerry became active in the New Bern Civitan Club and the Newcomers Club, where he made many friends. They loved receiving his gifts of something home-baked. He was famous for his cookies and his Raisin Craisin Cinnamon Bread. Jerry was a warmhearted people-person, never happier than when golfing or fishing with his buddies, especially John Knortz, who enjoyed many surf fishing trips to Ft. Macon and Radio Island with him. Jerry was the consummate fix-it guy and problem solver, and persisted in finding a solution, even if things had to be "Jerry-rigged." Jerry leaves behind many who loved him and are grieving him now: his wife of 39 years, Polly; his siblings Dennis (Peg), Eugene (Barbara), Doreen; children Duane (Lesley), DeAnn (Gary), Stacy (Michael); grandchildren D.J., Dylan, Will, Bethany, Michael Paul, Ian; six great grandchildren, aunt Eleanor, uncle Ray, and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jerry on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Frank home in New Bern. Friends are asked to join us in remembering this special man. Please bring a side dish, a salad or dessert to share. There will be a memorial service at a later date in Summerhill, PA. Condolences may be left online at

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.

