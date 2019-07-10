FAYETTEVILLE - Gerald "Ricky" Leon Foy, 62, of Fayetteville, a native of New Bern, died Sunday, July 7, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the home of Arnold and Rosa McDavid 1905 Evans St., New Bern. Viewing will be Saturday, July 13 at noon at Abundant Life Miracle Center in New Bern followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery in Springs Lake. He is survived by his wife, Felica Thompson of Fayetteville. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019