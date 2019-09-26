Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Johnson, 77, of New Bern, NC passed peacefully on September 16, 2019.
Jerry was born April 13, 1942 in Pink Hill, NC. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pamela Rakes Johnson, his three children, Kimberly Johnson Connors, Amy Johnson Hedvig (Bart), and Jeffrey Scott Johnson (Jamie); grandchildren, Brice Connors and Landry Connors; and brother Alfred Rex Johnson (Connie).
Predeceased by parents, Jimmy and Mary Whitfield Johnson; son-in-law James Patrick Connors; brothers Harold Johnson and Jimmy Johnson.
Memorial service will be held on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, New Bern, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Foundation, 400 New Street, PO Box 1069, New Bern, NC 28563-1069.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, 2019