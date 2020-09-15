1/1
Gerard W. Knoetgen
NEW BERN – Gerard W. Knoetgen, 90, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
He served in the US Navy before having a 20 year career with the New York City Police Department, retiring as Sergeant. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Sergeants Benevolent Assoc., American Legion, and American Contract Bridge League.
Mr. Knoetgen was a loving and devoted husband, and wonderful father and grandfather. His family meant everything to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth Dillon Knoetgen, a brother, John and a sister, Dolores. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lillian Knoetgen; five daughters, Brenda Eisemann, Toni McGuire (Thomas), Cindy Warsaw (Garry), Valerie Buckingham (Michael), and Cathy DeStefano (Frank); grandchildren, Tim, Heather, Colleen, Leanna, Cassandra, Megan, Christopher, Rachel, Paul, Brittney, Frank, Nicholas, and Roxanne; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Lilly, Michael, Layla, Callie, Julius, Zoey and Gray.
A Funeral Mass will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home, with Father Thomas Tully officiating, followed by a visitation from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm. Burial, with military honors, will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
