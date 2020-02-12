Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude E. Klawunn. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude E. Klawunn of Fairfield Harbour passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born, November 25, 1926 in Elizabeth, NJ. She married her husband, Bud Klawunn in 1954. They had three children, Kenneth Klawnn, Linda Klaunn, and Bruce Klawunn.

She attended St. Michael's and St. Mary's High Schools, as well as night college. She worked for Singer Mfg. Co., then AT&T and Belcore. She rose to a managerial position at Belcore, and helped establish a new financial facility in Jacksonville, FL. After her retirement from Belcore, she then assisted in her husband's business.

Her married life was in Holmdel, NJ. She was the head of Arts and crafts for the Recreation Dept. in Holmdel. She also helped the fund drive for New Holmdel Hospital.

Bud and Trudy bought property in Fairfield Harbour in 1989. Over the years they remodeled their house, traveling back and forth from NJ. They moved permanently to their Fairfield house in 2006 to the community they loved.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





