Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude "Trudy" Elaine Glaser. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Gertrude "Trudy" Elaine Glaser, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. She was born on April 3, 1927 in Cook County, Illinois and was raised on a farm in the Schaumburg area. As a young woman, she took the train into Chicago where she was an executive secretary at several companies. She met Don Glaser and they were married on August 28, 1949. Throughout their marriage, they lived in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois and settled in New Bern, North Carolina in 1978, where she worked for many years as Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones. She was an active member of Garber United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading scripture, knitting, flowers, gardening and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Gail Glasser, Guss Glaser, Grace (Victor) Poole, Gary (Beth) Glaser; her grandchildren, Asher Glaser, Rio Glaser Schoff, Aidan Glaser Schoff, William (Kenny) Poole II, Luke Poole; and her great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Madison Glaser-Schoff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Glaser; parents Louis and Frieda (Grosse) Pohlman; brothers, Louis, William, Lawrence, Victor, Harvey, Marvin and Clarence; sisters, Elvira and Lorraine and one granddaughter, Eve Gartner. A memorial service will be held at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1p.m., with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made in Trudy's honor to Garber United Methodist Church, Children's Ministries 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, North Carolina 28562 or via

Gertrude "Trudy" Elaine Glaser, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. She was born on April 3, 1927 in Cook County, Illinois and was raised on a farm in the Schaumburg area. As a young woman, she took the train into Chicago where she was an executive secretary at several companies. She met Don Glaser and they were married on August 28, 1949. Throughout their marriage, they lived in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois and settled in New Bern, North Carolina in 1978, where she worked for many years as Branch Office Administrator at Edward Jones. She was an active member of Garber United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included reading scripture, knitting, flowers, gardening and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Gail Glasser, Guss Glaser, Grace (Victor) Poole, Gary (Beth) Glaser; her grandchildren, Asher Glaser, Rio Glaser Schoff, Aidan Glaser Schoff, William (Kenny) Poole II, Luke Poole; and her great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Madison Glaser-Schoff. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Glaser; parents Louis and Frieda (Grosse) Pohlman; brothers, Louis, William, Lawrence, Victor, Harvey, Marvin and Clarence; sisters, Elvira and Lorraine and one granddaughter, Eve Gartner. A memorial service will be held at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, NC on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1p.m., with a reception to follow. Memorials may be made in Trudy's honor to Garber United Methodist Church, Children's Ministries 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, North Carolina 28562 or via http://connect2garber.com/giving. A graveside memorial will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Elgin, Illinois at a later date. Arrangements made by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close