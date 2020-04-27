Gilbert Arthur Whitford III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Arthur Whitford III.
Service Information
Wilkerson Funeral Home
608 Farm Life Avenue
Vanceboro, NC
28586
(252)-244-0770
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gilbert Arthur Whitford, III. , 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Whitford Family Cemetery.
Mr. Whitford was a lifelong resident of Craven County, residing in the Ernul community. He was a farmer and was Chief of the Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. He graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. His hobbies were hunting & fishing.
Preceding him in his death were his wife Essie Mae Whitford; father, Gilbert Arthur Whitford Jr.; and mother, Lula Ipock Whitford.
He is survived by his son, Gilbert Michael "Buddy" Whitford and wife Gloria, of Vanceboro; 2 daughters, Diana Whitford Hoult and husband, Tom of Columbia, SC and Elizabeth "Bunny" Whitford Schramm and husband Pete of Ernul NC & sister Patricia Whitford Eatmon. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers & Hospice that helped him in his time of need.
Memorials may be made to Craven County Hospice - Craven County Health Department Foundation P.O. Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561 Little Swift Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.