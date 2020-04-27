Gilbert Arthur Whitford, III. , 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held at Whitford Family Cemetery.
Mr. Whitford was a lifelong resident of Craven County, residing in the Ernul community. He was a farmer and was Chief of the Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. He graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. His hobbies were hunting & fishing.
Preceding him in his death were his wife Essie Mae Whitford; father, Gilbert Arthur Whitford Jr.; and mother, Lula Ipock Whitford.
He is survived by his son, Gilbert Michael "Buddy" Whitford and wife Gloria, of Vanceboro; 2 daughters, Diana Whitford Hoult and husband, Tom of Columbia, SC and Elizabeth "Bunny" Whitford Schramm and husband Pete of Ernul NC & sister Patricia Whitford Eatmon. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers & Hospice that helped him in his time of need.
Memorials may be made to Craven County Hospice - Craven County Health Department Foundation P.O. Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561 Little Swift Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
