Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Arthur Whitford III. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary



A private graveside service will be held at Whitford Family Cemetery.

Mr. Whitford was a lifelong resident of Craven County, residing in the Ernul community. He was a farmer and was Chief of the Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. He graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. His hobbies were hunting & fishing.

Preceding him in his death were his wife Essie Mae Whitford; father, Gilbert Arthur Whitford Jr.; and mother, Lula Ipock Whitford.

He is survived by his son, Gilbert Michael "Buddy" Whitford and wife Gloria, of Vanceboro; 2 daughters, Diana Whitford Hoult and husband, Tom of Columbia, SC and Elizabeth "Bunny" Whitford Schramm and husband Pete of Ernul NC & sister Patricia Whitford Eatmon. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers & Hospice that helped him in his time of need.

Memorials may be made to Craven County Hospice - Craven County Health Department Foundation P.O. Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561 Little Swift Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online condolences at



Gilbert Arthur Whitford, III. , 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.A private graveside service will be held at Whitford Family Cemetery.Mr. Whitford was a lifelong resident of Craven County, residing in the Ernul community. He was a farmer and was Chief of the Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. He graduated from Farm Life High School in Vanceboro. His hobbies were hunting & fishing.Preceding him in his death were his wife Essie Mae Whitford; father, Gilbert Arthur Whitford Jr.; and mother, Lula Ipock Whitford.He is survived by his son, Gilbert Michael "Buddy" Whitford and wife Gloria, of Vanceboro; 2 daughters, Diana Whitford Hoult and husband, Tom of Columbia, SC and Elizabeth "Bunny" Whitford Schramm and husband Pete of Ernul NC & sister Patricia Whitford Eatmon. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caregivers & Hospice that helped him in his time of need.Memorials may be made to Craven County Hospice - Craven County Health Department Foundation P.O. Drawer 12610 New Bern, NC 28561 Little Swift Creek Fire Department, P.O. Box 68, Ernul, NC 28527.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close