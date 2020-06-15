Or Copy this URL to Share

Gilliam Ray Coats, 79, of Beaufort, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.

Service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Coats of the home.

Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.



