Gilliam Ray Coats
Gilliam Ray Coats, 79, of Beaufort, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home.
Service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Coats of the home.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noe Funeral Service, Inc.
133 Lockhart Dr
Beaufort, NC 28516
252-728-2336
