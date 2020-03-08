Gladys Dunn Ipock, age 87, of Vanceboro, North Carolina passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020. She is Formerly of Olympia in Pamlico Co. She was a lifelong member of Broad Creek Christian Church.
Preceded in Death by her husband Raymond N. Ipock, sister Mary Dunn Warren
She is survived by her three children Mary Alice Ipock & husband Glen Lupton, Raymond N. Ipock Jr & wife Sherri, Ruth Ann Lupton & husband Tony; Four grandchildren Stephen, Rick, Josh, Kristan; Six great grandchildren, and niece Brenda Warren Avent, nephew William Dunn Warren
A funeral service for Gladys will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11 AM at the Lakeside chapel of Greenleaf Memorial Park, with visitation following. Officiating will be Rev. Eddy Gabbert.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Ipock family.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 8 to Apr. 7, 2020