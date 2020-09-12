Gladys Irene Price Morris
VANCEBORO - Mrs. Gladys Irene Price Morris, 93, died Thursday September 10, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 2 pm at High Bridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6 – 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro.
Mrs. Morris was born in Stantonsburg and grew up in Snow Hill. She moved to Craven County in 1953
where she remained until her death. Mrs. Morris worked in Tobacco farming most of her life. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harley d. Morris; parents, George and Mary Alice Price;
and a daughter, Alice Buchanan.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen Whaley Brady and husband, Jimmy, of Farmville and Susan Morris Harris and husband, Michael, of Vanceboro; son, Harley "David" Morris Jr. of Illinois; half-brother, George N. Price of Kenly, NC; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
