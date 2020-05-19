Glenda Faye Holt, 74, of New Bern, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Havelock.
A walk thru viewing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Greenleaf Memorial Park Lakeside Chapel followed by the interment.
Due to the Coronavirus, services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six ) 6ft. apart and 50 people including funeral home staff. The service may be viewed on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
