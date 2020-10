Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenda Marie Raines Barlow, 80, of Havelock died Thursday October 15, 2020 at her residence. Viewing will be an hour prior to the service. Her funeral is 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 20 at Oscar's Memorial Grounds, 1700 Oscar Dr., New Bern, NC. Burial at Plain Lawn Cemetery Hicksville, New York. The service may be viewed on Oscars Mortuary Facebook Page.





