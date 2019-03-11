Master Sgt. Glenn S. Irving, USMC, Ret., 67, died Friday, March 8, 2019.
Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Cherry Point Baptist Church. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Irving.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019