Glenna Rineer Ray, 66, of Grantsboro, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Grantsbrook Nursing & Rehab Center.

She is survived by son, Aaron Ray; daughter, Melissa Bringard; brother, Bob Rineer; sisters, Joan Frey, Deb Moncrief, and Sue Spade; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



