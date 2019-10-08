KINSTON - Glennie Marie Chase Johnson, 69, of Dover passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. She is preceded in death by her parents John Thomas and Annie Mae Chase, daughters Annie Mae Bright and Julia Marie Bright Strickland, sister Edna Chase Samples and husband George Johnson.
Glennie is survived by her son-in-law Spencer Strickland and wife Christi Strickland, stepdaughters Karen Lang and Kathie Halstead, grandchildren Chad Halstead, Brad Strickland, Justin Strickland and Jamie Wetherington, and 4 more grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Mary Chase Barbour, brother John William Chase, special friend Earl Coward, special cousin Rosemary Gargano and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Dover United Methodist Church, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00pm with visitation to follow with Pastor Clint White officiating.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
