Gloria Rice Preston, 74, of New Bern passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Elmo and Lucinda Davenport Rice; brothers, Whitford Armore Rice and William Frederick Rice; and sister, Shirley Rice Gaskill.

She is survived by brothers, Melbie L. (Millie) Rice and Jake (Lisa) Rice; sister-in-law, Carolyn Rice; brother-in-law, Robert Gaskill; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6th at Hollywood Cemetery, Olympia.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.





