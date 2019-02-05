KINSTON - Gloria Smith King, 58, of 1900 Odham Dead End Road, a native of New Bern, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Hospital, Kinston.
Family and friends may express condolences at the residence of Major and Thelma Smith, 5635 N.C. Hwy. 17, New Bern. Viewing hours are Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
Her service is noon Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Undenominational Pentecostal Holiness Church, 5325 N.C. Hwy. 17 S., New Bern. The interment will follow at the Smith Family Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Bertram F. King of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019