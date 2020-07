Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria Stapf, 90, of New Bern, died July 12, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Charles Stapf, Suzanne Blais, and Mary Bowmaster.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, where services will be held at noon in the Taylor Chapel. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory and John Taylor Funeral Home (Maryland).



