Golena Mae Wallace Davis, 71, of 438 Silver Dollar Road, Merrimon Community, Beaufort, died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Carteret Healthcare Facility in Morehead City.
Survivors include her husband, Leroy Davis Sr.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 from noon-5 p.m. at the funeral home, 701 West St., New Bern. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Reels Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 296 Silver Dollar Road, Beaufort. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, New Bern.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019