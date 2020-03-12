Gordon N. Ruckart, formerly of New Bern, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home in Burlington, NC.
Mr. Ruckart is survived by his wife, Alice; two sons, Warren N. Ruckart of Dallas, GA and Philip A. Ruckart and his wife Trisha of Mebane, NC; three grandchildren, Cody A. Ruckart, Dylan A. Ruckart and Trace A. Ruckart; two sisters, Barbara A. Shaver and Nancy H. Phillips of Knoxville, TN.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee to Alva A. and Maeola Ruckart on January 23, 1932, Mr. Ruckart graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Journalism from the University of Tennessee in 1955. After serving in the U. S. Air Force, he was employed by IBM for twenty-eight years in the Federal and General Systems Divisions at locations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, California, New Jersey, Georgia and North Carolina.
Mr. Ruckart was active in preservation efforts in Georgia with the listing of Ruff's Mill, Miller's House, and Concord Woolen Mill on the National Register of Historic Places, and later with preservation efforts during his twenty-six year residence in New Bern, serving as President of the New Bern Preservation Foundation.
Burial to be in Christ Episcopal Churchyard at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
