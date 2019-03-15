Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Angela Wethington. View Sign

GREENVILLE - Grace Angela Wethington, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 6 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will have a celebration of Grace at Vera's Diner in Vanceboro at 6:45 pm, following the service.

Grace was the daughter of Stephen Dan Wethington and Elma Lilly Wethington of Vanceboro. She was a lifelong resident of Craven and Pitt Counties. Grace proudly graduated from Farm Life High School in 1960. She married Jasper 'Jack' Cannon in 1962. They had three children and continued the family bond throughout their lives. She also had a love for animals and in particular cats.

She studied psychology at Pitt Community College while raising her children and supporting her family. Grace spent her career working at Caswell Center in Kinston, North Carolina, caring for the developmentally disabled. She worked at several group homes in the area and was respected by the residents and her co-workers. She made life-long friends wherever she went.

Grace is survived by her sister, Jo Ann White and husband, James Edward White, Jr. of Vanceboro, children, Dawn Long and husband, Tom of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Wayne Cannon of Greenville and Joseph Dan Cannon and family of Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves five grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew and Chloe Cannon, Jamie Long and Becky Stronger, and one great grandchild, Claire Cannon.

Ultimately, Grace enjoyed moments with her family, but she would never admit to that-because she was tough, not sentimental. Grace was an avid gardener, who loved flowers, the outdoors, and liked to set fires to get the yard ready for spring. She valued her family and friends up until her last moments. Her departure is a sad occasion, but we will always cherish her and our fond memories of Amazing Grace.

Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.

Online condolences at

GREENVILLE - Grace Angela Wethington, 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13.A memorial service will be held Saturday at 6 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro. The family will have a celebration of Grace at Vera's Diner in Vanceboro at 6:45 pm, following the service.Grace was the daughter of Stephen Dan Wethington and Elma Lilly Wethington of Vanceboro. She was a lifelong resident of Craven and Pitt Counties. Grace proudly graduated from Farm Life High School in 1960. She married Jasper 'Jack' Cannon in 1962. They had three children and continued the family bond throughout their lives. She also had a love for animals and in particular cats.She studied psychology at Pitt Community College while raising her children and supporting her family. Grace spent her career working at Caswell Center in Kinston, North Carolina, caring for the developmentally disabled. She worked at several group homes in the area and was respected by the residents and her co-workers. She made life-long friends wherever she went.Grace is survived by her sister, Jo Ann White and husband, James Edward White, Jr. of Vanceboro, children, Dawn Long and husband, Tom of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Wayne Cannon of Greenville and Joseph Dan Cannon and family of Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves five grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew and Chloe Cannon, Jamie Long and Becky Stronger, and one great grandchild, Claire Cannon.Ultimately, Grace enjoyed moments with her family, but she would never admit to that-because she was tough, not sentimental. Grace was an avid gardener, who loved flowers, the outdoors, and liked to set fires to get the yard ready for spring. She valued her family and friends up until her last moments. Her departure is a sad occasion, but we will always cherish her and our fond memories of Amazing Grace.Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home

608 Farm Life Avenue

Vanceboro , NC 28586

(252) 244-0770 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close