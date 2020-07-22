1/
Grace Earl (Edwards) Jones
Grace Earl Edwards Jones, 92, of 583 Lake Road, Greenville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home. 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Gardens in Greenville.
She is survived by three sons, Jather Bruce Jones of Vanceboro, John L. Jones of Fayetteville and James E. Jones of New Bern; three daughters, Mary S. Lindsey and Lillian R. Mackall, both of Seat Pleasant, Md., Janis K. Hardy of Greenville; 15 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Friday July 24, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks and practice social distancing when attending the viewing and the funeral service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Sun Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
