Grace Ellen Chidester Godfrey Oldham, 87, of Merritt passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at home. She is a member of Oriental United Methodist Church and was involved with the Oriental Women's Club. Grace was always pleasant, never complaining, and always so giving. She volunteered with the Hope Clinic. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Godfrey and sons, Les and Russ Godfrey. She is survived by her son, Lance (Barrie) Godfrey; daughter, Sue (Steve) Colasurdo; sister, Joanne Hurley; grandchildren, Samantha, Russell, Brittanie, Callie and Dean; great-grandchildren, Julian, Jace and Nyla; and loyal best friend, Hawkeye. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1423 S. Glenburnie Rd. Suite A, New Bern, NC 28562. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020