Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace T. Wagner. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Grace T. Wagner, age 90, of Fairways West Court, New Bern passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the hospital.

Grace grew up in the city of Chicago, the daughter of Italian Immigrants. After attending secretarial school, she began working for Zenith Radio as an Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Production for over ten years. During that time Grace volunteered with the US Marine Corp for three years. Then, she married Edwin Wagner and was subsequently employed by the Branigar Organization, a developer of golf courses. In 1988, Grace and Ed retired to the Greenbrier (Emerald) Golf Club. At this time, Grace attended Saint Paul's Catholic Church and devoted over 20 years of her retirement to the RCS Soup Kitchen as the Volunteer Coordinator. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching birds at the riverfront park.

Grace is survived by her husband Edwin Wagner; daughter Jeanne Heckart; sister Joanne Senese; grandchildren Amber Gilmore, Jessica Hardison, Kristin Heckart and Kevin Heckart, Jr.; and a great granddaughter Hailey Hardison.

A mass to honor and celebrate Grace's life will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern. The family will receive friends following the service at The Emerald Golf Club.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Grace T. Wagner, age 90, of Fairways West Court, New Bern passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the hospital.Grace grew up in the city of Chicago, the daughter of Italian Immigrants. After attending secretarial school, she began working for Zenith Radio as an Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Production for over ten years. During that time Grace volunteered with the US Marine Corp for three years. Then, she married Edwin Wagner and was subsequently employed by the Branigar Organization, a developer of golf courses. In 1988, Grace and Ed retired to the Greenbrier (Emerald) Golf Club. At this time, Grace attended Saint Paul's Catholic Church and devoted over 20 years of her retirement to the RCS Soup Kitchen as the Volunteer Coordinator. In her spare time, she was an avid reader and also enjoyed watching birds at the riverfront park.Grace is survived by her husband Edwin Wagner; daughter Jeanne Heckart; sister Joanne Senese; grandchildren Amber Gilmore, Jessica Hardison, Kristin Heckart and Kevin Heckart, Jr.; and a great granddaughter Hailey Hardison.A mass to honor and celebrate Grace's life will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in New Bern. The family will receive friends following the service at The Emerald Golf Club.Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close