Granger Tyndall

I too grew up on a farm just “ down the road from Granger, Mr Amos and Mrs Toots.” You will never meet nicer folks. Swansboro was small so everybody knew everyone. We went to school together, played together and some even stayed together in Swansboro. Like Granger, I left Swansboro after college but never forgot all the good folks in my hometown. Granger was one of the really good folks. I have been fortunate to run into Granger and Judy from time to time and never do I remember him without that beautiful smile and welcoming hello.



I hope that Judy and the family will be able to replace the sadness they feel now with the wonderful memories they surely have of Granger. Nancy Jones Bagley

