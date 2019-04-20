Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant Leslie Morris Jr.. View Sign

Grant Leslie Morris Jr. passed away on April 4, at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah, Washington.

Grant was born in Kinston, North Carolina on July 27, 1946. He was the son of Grant Leslie Morris Sr. and Selma Daniels Morris. He grew up and attended school in New Bern, NC, and was valedictorian of his high school class. Grant attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and served in VietNam. His subsequent career was in electronics and real estate.

He will be interred alongside his parents and grandparents in Oriental Cemetery in Oriental, NC.

He is survived by his wife Suzumi.

A memorial service will be held at University House, 22975 SE Black Nugget Road, Issaquah, Washington on April 27, at 3 p.m.

